Quo Vadis





Oct 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 17, 2023.





Please like, comment and subscribe!





Thank you!





Here are the words of Our Lady to Pedro Regis:





Dear children, only in My Son Jesus is your hope and salvation.





Wait on the Lord with joy. In Him is your full happiness.





Seek the Treasures of Heaven.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Do not be discouraged. Even in the midst of the tribulations, believe that everything will end well for the just.





Whatever happens, remain you faithful to My Son Jesus.





Do not move ye away from prayer, for only in this way can ye bear the weight of the trials that will come.





Bad shepherds will open wide doors and great multitude will walk into the spiritual abyss. I suffer for what comes to you.





Seek ye strength in the Sacrament of Confession and in the Eucharist.





Do not forget ye: Your weapon of defence is the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on January 28, 2023:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious. Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus. Courage! Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upzqkh9l9J4