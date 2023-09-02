MASKS ARE BULLSHIT - THE FUNNIEST BOOK IN CANADIAN HISTORY IS NOW FREE - A WARNING ABOUT THE NEXT SET OF LOCKDOWNS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASKS DO NOT WORK
MASKS HURT THE DEVELOPMENT OF TODDLERS
MASKS MAKE PEOPLE PASS OUT
MASKS LITTER OUR STREETS
MASKS ARE BULLSHIT
Download the book that I released 3 years ago where I debunk MASKS and COVID-19.
DOWNLOAD IT FREE - LINKS BELOW
Click Here: www.KevinJJohnston.me
E-Book Coupon Code: kjjinstagram1
Audiobook Coupon Code: kjjinstagram2
#Omicron #monkeypox #Donaldtrump #trump #DonaldJtrump #biden #Joebiden #POTUS #covid #covid19 #masks #masking #pandemic #scamdemic #Globalpandemic #masks #masksareback