Israeli attack on Beirut suburb, at least one killed in Lebanon

Israel’s military has said it carried out a strike on a southern suburb of Beirut targeting the Hezbollah commander behind the July 27 attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 children. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for that attack. Al Jazeera is working to confirm casualties of the strike, which hit in the Haret Hreik suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold. Lebanon’s National News Agency has reported at least one person was killed and several wounded. The strike hit an apartment building near to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building, according to reports. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass. A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that senior commander Fuad Shukr, also known as Muhsin Shukr, who is leading the group's operations against Israel in south Lebanon, survived an Israeli strike in the group's southern Beirut stronghold. The attack was the first in the vicinity of Beirut since January, when an airstrike killed top Hamas official Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006. Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem reports from Beirut’s southern suburb, near the site of the explosion. Ori Goldberg, is an Israeli Political commentator. He joins us live from Tel Aviv to discuss the latest developments.



🌹So far the only martyrs known from the terrorist aggression on Beirut are 2 young siblings, a boy and girl, Ameera and Hasan Fadlallah (photos shown of beautiful children that appear less than 10 years old), in addition to another woman, Wassila Baydon.



💬🇮🇱 Two security sources to Reuters: The senior Hezbollah commander who was targeted by an Israeli strike in the southern suburb of Beirut survived.

The attempt to assassinate commander Fouad Shuker has failed, a source in Hezbollah told RIA Novosti.Adding Hamas response to attack in Lebanon:

Hamas movement in an official statement:

➡️We strongly condemn the brutal aggression against Lebanon and the brotherly Lebanese people, and consider it a dangerous escalation for which the Nazi Zionist occupation bears full responsibility.

➡️We declare our full solidarity with our brotherly Lebanon and our brothers in Hezbollah, and we affirm that the arrogance of the occupation and its attempt to restore its lost prestige and deterrence by committing more crimes in the region will be nothing but an ill-considered adventure, for which the occupation will pay a heavy price, as the time in which the occupation runs rampant in our country and our Arab region has ended.



