Anti-Musk protests ongoing in Washington D.C. 

Biden's team WEAPONIZED federal agencies to orchestrate Trump classified docs case, new emails show

The FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid was never about national security – Joe Biden's team secretly pulled the strings to fabricate the Donald Trump classified documents case, newly-released emails obtained by America First Legal from the National Archives (NARA) suggest.

The official narrative places the start of the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents in February 2022. However, now it appears that in secret, the groundwork was being laid by the White House counsel's office in collaboration with the National Archives to develop a case against Trump as early as the summer of 2021.

When direct involvement from the Department of Justice (DOJ) seemed too conspicuous, it's alleged that a "special access request" was utilized as a workaround to access Trump's records.

The shocking revelations lay bare the extent of government deception most likely orchestrated by the Biden White House.

BILLIONS of dollars‘ worth of GOLD BARS the Biden Admin threw ‘off the titanic’ located?

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has dropped a bombshell post on X, promising a “big update” tomorrow on the so-called “gold bars being tossed off the Titanic” scandal.

During his Senate confirmation, Zeldin expressed his worries, referencing a Project Veritas video from December in which a political appointee at the EPA colorfully described the rush to distribute billions of dollars ahead of Trump’s inauguration, “before they come in and stop it all.”



