China's President Xi Jinping Proposes a Global Civilization Initiative

China's President Xi Jinping Proposes a Global Civilization InitiativePresentation: March 16, 2023
***
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, proposed the Global Civilization Initiative at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting Wednesday.
Delivering a keynote address at the meeting, Xi calls for respect for the diversity of civilizations.