16. Court TV 2024-09-06 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
65 views • 8 months ago

>> Thank you, your honor.

This is the state of Washington versus Kurt Benshew, Fitzcausen number 24-1-02680-7, Seattle designation.

Stephanie Brennan on behalf of the state.

The defendant is pro se and refused transportation.

He did leave a message for me that he wanted an online estate of September 20th.

I do know someone associated with him contacted the court, I believe also requesting the date of September 20th.

I know he is not present and requesting.

I just leave it to the court whether the court wants to set it to September 20th or set it September 13th as the trial date is the 24th of September.

I'll roll it for me, thank you.

Keywords
requestrefusednew court date
