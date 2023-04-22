Shaman - sings "Confession" - Russian, English Lyrics - 'let me' - 012923

..and his dreads are gone.. Cynthia ; (

Give, I asked God, give me Life to overcome the road, give me Give, destroy all the barriers Give, do not sell your soul And let me go if necessary Give me Give me Breathe and believe in a wounded heart Give me Carry your heavy cross and not fall Let me go through it all And love to death Hear, give me, give me ... Let me not go blind from pain, let me Just remain myself, give me Give me freedom, like a bird I stand And two wings behind my back Give me Give me Breathe and believe with a wounded heart Give me Carry your heavy cross and not fall Let me survive It all And love to death You hear, give me, give me ... And you know When I fell When I stayed at all alone I always looked up and saw you looking at me and smiling I know you're always by my side Let me survive it all And love to death Hear, give me, give me...



Famous Russian singer SHAMAN shot a video of his new song "Confession" in Sivkovo near Mozhaisk. The place was not chosen by chance.

Mozhaisk is considered a sacred city of Russians, and the district is rich in ancient shrines, temples and monasteries.



The church in Sivkovo was built in 1687 in the patrimony of the nobleman Timofey Savelov, the brother of the penultimate Russian patriarch Joachim until the abolition of this church institution by Peter I.

And in 1697, Timothy Savelov, after the death of Joachim, began the construction of a stone church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God in Borodino, located on the territory of the Borodino Museum-Reserve.



This is how the events of the past are closely intertwined with the present.

Probably, the new song SHAMANA will also appeal to Russians - the clip of the singer has a strong meaning and reflects his emotional experiences.

