THE AMAZING DISAPPEARANCE 🛸✈ OF MALAYSIAN FLIGHT A370

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned Citizen - Nothing to see here, just a leaked Government clip of 3 UFO’s making Malaysian Flight A370 disappear entirely. Yes this is real.
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1858020892653072704
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZPHGJHXNXg
Thumbnail: http://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/785504/MH370-mystery-abducted-UFO-ALIENS
Thanks to KAPWING
The Jim Stone MH370 Report
https://archive.org/download/pdfy-t2zx0CPy5y3LCURI/The%20Jim%20Stone%20MH370%20Report.pdf