'DAVID WILCOCK WILL THE CABAL BE DESTROYED? WARNING!

DAVID PROVIDES MIND BLOWING INFORMATION. WHILE I QUESTION A FEW OF HIS PREMISES FOR THE MOST PART HE'S RIGHT ON CONCERNING HIS INFORMATION. YOU WOULD DO WELL TO FOLLOW HIM. I DO NOT THINK THE CABAL WILLBE DESTROYED RIGHT NOW THOUGH. WHY? ACCORDING TO BIBLICAL PROPHECY SATAN WILL HAVE FULL REIGN OF THE EARTH UNTIL THE LAST PART OF THE TRIBULATION. IT WILL BE THEN ALMIGHTY GOD WILL DESTROY SATAN AND HIS OPERATIVES. THE ONLY SAFING GRACE RIGHT NOW IS THE TRUE BELIEVER'S IN YESHUA/JESUS WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE EARTH RIGHT BEFORE THE SLAUGHTER OF BILLIONS OF PEOPLE. REMEMBER! THE ELITE HAVE MADE IT CLEAR THEY ONLY WANT 500 MILLION ON THIS GOD FORSAKEN PLANET. HELL ON EARTH IS ALMOST HERE SO PREP, PRAY AND GET OUT OF THE WAY...