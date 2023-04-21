The Legacy of Dave Hunt (Part 1) - with Rob Yardley

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-rob-yardley-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

In today’s program, Tom reflects on The Legacy of Dave Hunt, founder of The Berean Call, and his international ministry. Joining Tom is TBC board member and long-time friend, Rob Yardley. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our program for today and for next week is rather bittersweet. It has that mix because we’re going to talk about my best friend in the Lord, Dave Hunt, who went home to be with the Lord a week ago, that is, from the time we’re recording this program.