Did Tucker Carlson Cross the Line One Too Many Times?

The peanut gallery of perpetually triggered leftists went wild with joy yesterday after Fox News announced its separation from its most popular TV host, Tucker Carlson. Since Fox didn't give a reason for this move, many wondered if Carlson's dissenting commentary on the 2020 election, J6, and Covid injection was too much for the establishment to continue allowing.





Also, Joe Biden believes your children are not your children, another caravan of thousands of migrants has begun heading toward the U.S. border, mortgage companies are penalizing homebuyers with good credit scores to favor those with low scores, and another nation has joined the U.S. de-dollarization club.





Plus, Paul Dragu and Selwyn Duke discuss a variety of angles around the Tucker Carlson news, including whether he still has the J6 footage that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave him, and JBS field officer Lisa Von Geldern interviews JBS field coordinator Matthew Rhodes.