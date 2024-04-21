BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Daniel - Chapter 2a
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
37 views • 04/21/2024

Nebuchadnezzar's Dream and Interpretation

Chiasmic Structure of Daniel 2-7, written in Aramaic

How God uses Dreams (study of The Book of Job, Chapter 36)

Daniel's Prayer (Daniel 2: 20-23) and Blessing God

The Statue as a Representation of Man's Idolatry

The 10 Toes as 10 Future Earthly Kingdoms / Political Regions

What do the 4 Metals Represent?  Earthly Rule vs. Christ's Rule [The Stone]

Keywords
christmetal2stoneidolatrydreamstatuenebuchadnezzartoesdanielclubofrome
