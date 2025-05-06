Important Message From St. Michael re Conclave 7th and 8th of May! PRAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critical message from St Michael the Archangel. Please join the rosary crusade for the intention of this message from St Michael the Archangel to Manuela Strack. Sign up for the rosary crusade here:
https://www.maria-die-makellose.de/start.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNckJ1G09uw