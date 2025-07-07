Texas flood catastrophe, Elon’s new political party, and Epstein files vanishing act (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 7, 2025)

- Catastrophic Storms in Central Texas (0:10)

- Axios' Claim About Epstein Files (2:19)

- Laboratory Testing and Donations (5:28)

- Trump Administration's Response vs. Biden Administration (7:10)

- Elon Musk's New Political Party (27:13)

- Epstein Files and FBI/DOJ Memo (33:34)

- Weather Control and Cloud Seeding Operations (54:08)

- Speculation About Infrastructure Projects in Texas (58:29)

- Donation Efforts and Public Safety (58:49)

- Elon Musk's Political Ambitions and GOP Split (59:07)

- Final Judgment and Initial Investigation (59:23)

- Refusal to Prosecute and Medical Malpractice (1:01:10)

- Cover-Up and False Documentation (1:35:05)

- Legal and Justice System Challenges (1:36:41)

- Allegations Against Dr. Kerry Maday (1:37:23)

- Invitation for Public Conversation (1:47:16)

- Personal Impact and Future Actions (1:50:53)

- Pro-Humanity Stance and Anti-Semitism Accusations (1:54:57)

- Final Thoughts and Gratitude (1:59:28)





