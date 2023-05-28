EPOCH TV | ‘The Spike Goes to Every Organ System’—Dr. Paul Marik on mRNA in the Vaccine

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek

‘The Spike Goes to Every Organ System’—Dr. Paul Marik on mRNA in the Vaccine | TEASER





🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0523PaulMarik

“We make up about 4% of the global population in America. Yet we consume 55% of prescription drugs. How is that possible? 80% of prescription opiates are written in this country. So, this tells you the stranglehold that Big Pharma has.”

At the FLCCC Conference last month, I sat down with critical care physician and FLCCC co-founder Paul Marik to get an update on what we currently know about spike-protein induced diseases in people who’ve gotten COVID, versus those who’ve gotten the vaccine.

“When you get the jab, the amount of spike protein is exponentially higher than with natural infection. And that's why we see all these complications from the vaccine,” explains Dr. Marik.

We discuss the best treatments for ridding the body of spike, and how patients can embrace and enhance their ability to heal themselves.





“We have enormous potential [for] self-repair, self-healing, and so many of the drugs patients take are toxic,”says Dr. Marik.

We also dive into the battle he has been fighting to legitimate the use of vitamins, lifestyle changes, and cheap and effective repurposed drugs in healthcare.

“The amount of data supporting the concept that vitamin D deficiency causes cancer, and that supplementing with vitamin D reduces your risk of cancer, is overwhelming. And yet, nobody knows about it, and nobody cares,” says Dr. Marik.





💛 Support us to fight for the truth👉https://donorbox.org/american-thought-leaders

e🔵 $1 for 2 months - Try EpochTV Today! 👉 https://ept.ms/1For2Months-Jan

🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter



