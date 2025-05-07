Article V, Feminist Military, Journalism, “Alex Jones”, Controlled Op, Lotus Eating, Police State

SR 2025-05-06 Article V

Topic list:

* Johnny brings on John Herrera to discuss the “Article V solution” to tyranny.

* The shocking truth behind this tragic Washington D.C. aircraft collision.

* Johnny reviews how to be a journalist and the problems that ego and pride can cause.

* The REAL “Alex Jones”.

* How open borders facilitate human, narcotic and weapon trafficking; how the FBI enables domestic terror training camps.

* Roseann Barr says “Alex Jones is ‘our’ leader.”

* Kim Iverson knowingly promoting the virus fraud with her successful Rumble channel.

* Johnny revokes his olive branch to Tim Oz-man for this reason.

* Reiner Fuellmich has defenders including this old associate of Johnny’s.

* Carl Benjamin: the lotus-eating Machine shill.

* Adrian John Wells, the victim of systemic child rape, laments “attacks” on the child-raping Catholic Church.

* Lotus eaters say Tim Pool is asking questions.

* Is Sam Tripoli knowingly giving comfort to the Kevin Booth CIA COINTELPRO Machine?

* A trick cops use to search your vehicle.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5