Ali Al-Barghouti Freed in Historic Al-Ahrar Deal

As part of the "Al-Ahrar Flood" prisoner exchange deal, Ali Al-Barghouthi, a long-held prisoner, was finally released. Hailing from the village of Aboud, west of Ramallah, he endured 21 years in occupation prisons before regaining his freedom
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 06/02/2025
