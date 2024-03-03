NHS pediatrician (39) severely injured by coerced COVID jabs is now dying | Dr. David Cartland

FEB 21, 2024. A 39-year-old pediatrist from England absolutely did not want to get any COVID jabs. However, the NHS insisted on an unscientific, illogical, immoral, Nuremberg Code-breaking (illegal) ‘vaccine’ mandate, so she was forced to either lose her job or get jabbed.

She reluctantly chose the latter and was very sick immediately after the first AstraZeneca shot. She was vomiting for many days. Things got much worse after her second shot: anaphylaxis, allergic reactions, bowel issues, cognitive issues such as memory loss, skin issues.

She is now dying and still getting gaslit that her issues are caused by mental health problems instead of the jab. She also reports that her colleagues are fully aware of the vaxx carnage and are sometimes injured themselves, but are not speaking up.

Dr. David Cartland is imploring his colleagues to speak up now. His colleagues may be justifiably afraid of getting cancelled, but should think of the societal outrage when people finally wake up to the vaxx-induced carnage and start to realize that medical professionals knew all along but chose to prioritize their own interests over the health of their patients, Hippocratic Oath be damned. Yes, speaking up is dangerous, but staying quiet is even more dangerous.

Realize that pleading ‘We were just following orders’ in your defense will not be accepted this time, just as it wasn’t accepted during the Nuremberg Trials.

Some doctors and nurses may be loyal to the NHS, but realize that the NHS will never be loyal to you. They’ll coerce you into getting jabbed, and throw you under the bus if you’re jab injure. The NHS doesn’t care about you; you’re just a number to them.

SOURCE: https://twitter.com/CartlandDavid/status/1760358736789385222

Mirrored - frankploegman

