THE HOSTAGE PSYOP
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
7
488 views • 6 months ago

THE PASSAGE OF TIME MAKES IT MORE OBVIOUS

US official estimates: Most of the Gaza hostages are not alive

(Jerusalem Post) https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-796590

The U.S. Sun - Israel fears only 40 hostages snatched by Hamas are still alive

1. https://www.the-sun.com/news/11149621/israeli-intelligence-hostages-hamas-gaza/

2. https://www.the-sun.com/news/11063294/us-fears-most-hostages-dead-gaza/

Amos Schocken speech - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaSYexkTjIE

Haaretz sanctioned by Israel - https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-government-sanctions-haaretz-severs-all-ties

Amos Schocken - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amos_Schocken

US veto on Gaza cease-fire - https://apnews.com/article/un-gaza-resolution-veto-hamas-israel-hostages-b5281432fc2acdc1860adb3015392c0b

ISRAEL OVER-SOLD THE FALSE FLAG THAT PRECLUDED "HOSTAGES"

(Video from March 22/24) - https://rumble.com/v4kr75n-israel-over-sold-the-false-flag-that-precluded-hostages-share-censorship-an.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Israeli Occupation Admits to ‘Immense’ Amount of ‘Friendly Fire’ on October 7

https://orinocotribune.com/israeli-occupation-admits-to-immense-amount-of-friendly-fire-on-october-7/

How Israeli forces trapped and killed ravers at the Nova Festival

https://thecradle.co/articles/how-israeli-forces-trapped-and-killed-ravers-at-the-nova-festival

Apache helicopter video - Philosophers-stone.info pureblood (Bitchute)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/swFYiJkQIqk5/

JERUSALEM POST - This is why Israel plans to bury hundreds of cars, with ashes and blood stains - https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-774511


Mirrored - Remarque88


BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
deceptiongladiohostages
