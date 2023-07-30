© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kari Lake Roasts Joe Biden: "I Hope the Extra-Terrestrials Never Meet this Diaper-Wearing, Child-Sniffing Lunatic"
Savage Kari destroys Sleepy Joe: “If the extraterrestrials ever do come to this planet, I hope they’re not brought to our ‘leader’, because I really don’t want the first introduction they have to human beings being this mumbling bumbling fool, diaper-wearing, child-sniffing lunatic.” 😂🔥
source:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/kari-lake-roasts-joe-biden-i-hope-extra/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kari-lake-roasts-joe-biden-i-hope-extra