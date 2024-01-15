Create New Account
The Prisoner
Bill Gates, speaking at the WEF: In order to achieve Net Zero, aggressive carbon taxes need to be imposed on first world countries, in order to create an artificial demand for "clean products", so that lower income countries can benefit from lower costs.

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

hoaxclimate changecontrolbill gates

