Bill Gates, speaking at the WEF: In order to achieve Net Zero, aggressive carbon taxes need to be imposed on first world countries, in order to create an artificial demand for "clean products", so that lower income countries can benefit from lower costs.
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.