Joe From Texas: Govt Spending Is The ‘Most Important Issue’ In 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After both parties have failed to reign in government spending, one advocate for fiscal responsibility says things have got to change. One America’s Nathaniel Mannor has our report.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html