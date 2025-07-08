Apocalypse (1998, Playstation)

Apocalypse is a shoot'em up, third-person shooter and run-and-gun developed by Neversoft and published by Activision (in North America and Europe) and Success Corporation (in Japan).



The game stars Trey Kincaid, a nano-physicist, on his quest to stop his former colleague, now only known as "The Reverend" from destroying the world. "The Reverend" creates a powerful theocracy based on the idea of a rapidly approaching apocalypse, and creates four powerful beings modeled after the "Horsemen of Apocalypse" as well as "The Beast of Revelation", War, Plague, Beast and Death. Naturally, Trey must go through these four on his way to stop The Reverend, but first he needs to get out of prison, though...



Trey's character model uses the likeness of actor Bruce Willis, wh is also voicing the character.



The game is a twin-stick shooter. You can freely walk into any direction while firing in a different direction. Trey can also crouch and jump. Your standard weapon has unlimited ammo, and you can pick up and change between more powerful weapon which has limited ammo, like homing missiles or a flamethrower. You can also use smart bombs which are limited in supply, as well.

