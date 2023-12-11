BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 reads a Bedtime Story ✽ Thank You, God, for Mommy ✽
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
11 views • 12/11/2023

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on March 13, 2015 and her original description below:

"I have had many requests to do more videos with Charlie.  I was so touched by the beautiful comments left on Charlie's first video from the parents that shared it with their children.  I hope this video will be a blessing to you all as well.  Thank you for watching, and sweet dreams!

"Thank you, God, for Mommy"
Written by Amy Parker
Illustrated by Frank Endersby
Read by Destiny Cross"

bookchildrenkidschristiannighttimemothersleepreadingsleepymompuppetreligiousstory timeteachingstorytimebible schoolmommybedtimeblack catdestiny crossshadowca7talking puppet
