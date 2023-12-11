SHaDoWCa7 reads a Bedtime Story ✽ Thank You, God, for Mommy ✽

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on March 13, 2015 and her original description below:

"I have had many requests to do more videos with Charlie. I was so touched by the beautiful comments left on Charlie's first video from the parents that shared it with their children. I hope this video will be a blessing to you all as well. Thank you for watching, and sweet dreams!

"Thank you, God, for Mommy"

Written by Amy Parker

Illustrated by Frank Endersby

Read by Destiny Cross"

