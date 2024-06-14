436) How does a lawful government work?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: weekly webinar by Anna Von Reitz on americanstatenationals.org website, June 03, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/april-2024/
Video - Anna Von Reitz Webinar-6-03-2024: https://mega.nz/file/BoN32L7Z#ze0Qz3H00oGRhA71aVVFi7SMKZVsRL2lE6PPkudrD8g
Audio - Anna Von Reitz Webinar-6-03-2024: https://mega.nz/file/p0cCAKgT#YSZKLKu_0tR-n1J_Nz7gBPrU04PXt5kHPDB8xQaZ-rQ
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth