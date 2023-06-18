‘SO BRAVE’ Listen to THIS woman of color REFUTE her haters

Glenn Beck





June 17, 2023





When Ryan Webb noticed how many straight, white men he was serving with on the Delaware County, Indiana Council, he knew something needed to change. That’s when he dove deep into his heart and his feelings and realized he was actually a woman of color — and a lesbian, too! He joins Glenn in this clip to describe that moment of realization, and he also shares a POWERFUL message for those who claim he’s just identifying this way to make a point about far-left woke-ness: ‘My understanding is that [we’re] not allowed to question someone’s gender identify…’





