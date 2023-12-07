Marriage Is a Type of Salvation!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about marriage, and how it's a type of Christ and the Church. He further shows footage of a marriage ceremony he recently did.
To read his book on Marriage, click here: https://rrb3.com//mypub/books/mar_div_remar.htm
To see the full length version of the wedding, click here: https://youtu.be/_M9JTRQXgao