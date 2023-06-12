© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pathological liar, puppet politician and Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres:
"Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech, seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy."
Proceeds to promulgate the fictional, pseudoscientific, man-made "climate emergency" lie for three minutes straight. 🤡
Credit: https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media