Police Discover Dirty Bomb at New York Trump Rally - Cover Up Exposed

An explosive device was found at Donald Trump’s Long Island rally today by a bomb-detecting dog, as the global elite’s plan to detonate a dirty bomb at a Trump event inches closer to reality.
Earlier this week, the People’s Voice warned the world that the global elite led by the Davos cartel were planning to carry out a massive 9/11 style terrorist attack at a Trump rally featuring a dirty bomb.
Now the mainstream media and the Deep State security apparatus are desperately trying to censor and cover up this information, just as they did after the Butler Park, Pennsylvania assassination attempt.
Why? Because the evidence is damning and it implicates those at the very top of the globalist hierarchy.
We’ve got the inside scoop, complete with eyewitness testimony and all the crucial details, coming up next.
