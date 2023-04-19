Dem-Led Lawlessness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Civilization Is Unraveling: Dems Want Race Hate & Violence
* How do you think your economy is going to look in 10 years? How about your civilization?
* The answer depends in part on just how much idleness and theft you put up with.
* Any society that cannot declare — unequivocally and with confidence — that stealing is wrong has no future.
* When you let the mob loot, you’re doomed.
* What happens if you encourage this kind of behavior — if you cheer the mob rather than restraining it? Ugly and totally inevitable things will happen; productive people will flee; innocents will die; and ultimately you will get racial attacks.
* Our leaders are lying about what is going on.
* Dems are turning America over to mob rule.
* This isn’t what we were promised and yet it’s what we are getting.
* “Change” has come to America. This is what it looks like.
Take Notes:
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 April 2023