© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No one has ever gone to prison for the real crimes of January 6th. Liz Cheney destroyed a man’s life to cover up her role in the hoax. Here’s what really happened.
(0:22) The January 6th Aftermath
(5:24) What Role Did Liz Cheney Play in the J6 Committee?
(12:18) Cassidy Hutchinson’s Pivotal Testimony
(32:27) Was Hutchinson’s Testimony True?
(45:24) How CNN Manufactured the Narrative Against Stefan Passantino
(53:07) The Intimidation Tactics Used Against Trump’s Lawyers
(1:00:28) The Crimes of Liz Cheney
(1:11:07) Hutchinson’s Motives
(1:20:30) The Destruction of Evidence
(1:27:06) How Has Passantino’s Perception of Washington Changed?
(1:31:58) Passantino’s Plan to Fight Back
(1:37:06) Cheney and Hutchinson Campaigning for Kamala Harris
Includes paid partnerships.