337) Parasitic Entities and their Unseen World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Channel Quantum Truths JC Kay, May 06, 2023. #327 Parasitic Entities and their Unseen World: JC Kay interviews Jerry Marzinsky & Laura Whitworth : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFZeEZ-4n2M
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua