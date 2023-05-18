BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 Six more potato tubs planted in survival garden; guess the variety, win a meal with EK Lippenmeyer MVI_1707-8merged
05/18/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e5603919-6455-4d62-b5d4-50430af5f4b3

It’s a good time in Perth for planting potatoes, and I have now got 11 tubs started, the latest 6 today. If you can guess the variety, and you are the first with correct answer in the comments, you will win a meal with me of these potatoes at harvest time! Conditions: You have to get yourself to Perth, put yourself up, and expect nothing but a few baked spuds with butter, with a magnificent conversationalist. I reserve the right to make the prize a virtual one, where you watch me eat the potatoes via an online connection, and imagine what they taste like; also, I reserve the right to cancel the prize without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. (You have no doubt cottoned-on to the prank I am playing.)

nutritionpreppingsurvivalhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in pots
