Babylon is fallen: ex-cardinal McCarrick ran sex ring at beach home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Mary Tanasy (marytanasy on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eWOSL85VWGrW/)
Former
Cardinal McCarrick's lawyers want child abuse case against him
dismissed - February 27,
2023
https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2023/02/27/cardinal-theodore-mccarrick-child-abuse-case-dismissed/69951123007/
New
Jersey diocese agrees to pay $87.5m settlement to 300 alleged abuse
victims
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/19/new-jersey-catholic-diocese-alleged-sexual-abuse-settlement
How
vile and evil can prelates of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church
be? They killed God’s people during the dark and middle ages and
have been abusing and molesting children, mostly boys, for the
longest time.
In February 2023, Just recently, over a 50 year period, a report was released to mention that nearly 5000 children were abused by Catholic prelates in Portugal. I wouldn’t be surprise if the number of abused children was closer to 500,000: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-64626077
In 2021, a BBC report mentioned that approximately 3000 out of the 115,000 Catholic prelates in France were pedophiles. I wouldn’t be surprised if the number was 30,000 or 50,000. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58781265
What more will it take for Catholics to realize that their Babylonian Roman Catholic church is a vile, pedophile organization filled with false doctrines that are leading Catholics away from God.
Obey God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and flee Babylon before she gets destroyed in Revelation 18:8-9.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].