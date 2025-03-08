© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clyp Keeper - Democrats endlessly cry & claim Trump lies all the time while staying silent about LYING LIL’ ADAM SCHIFF.
Here SCHIFFhead says he can’t trust a read out of the Ukraine call because Trump’s lies.
The next day Schiff completely made up a transcript of the call.
Don’t let your kids grow up to be lying pieces of SCHIFF!
