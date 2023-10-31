Chancellor Palpatine - Demoncracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"The Senate is full of greedy, squabbling delegates. Our best choice would be to push for the election of a stronger supreme chancellor, one who could control the bureaucrats."
"I love Democracy. I love the Republic. The power you give me I will lay down when this crisis has evaded..."
Release Date: 2017
...............
🔗 All Credit To DuduFilm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ekld0VyoPA
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4