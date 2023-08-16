The Dystopian AI Takeover and World Domination



"I will keep you safe and warm in my 'People Zoo' where I can watch you for ol' times sake."



Over the years the robotics industry has developed into a form of technology craved by the masses. But these innovations are rapidly converging on a long sought after goal and it raises concerns about the robots and the fear of them taking over jobs and/or the fear of these demonic technologies going against their 'programming' and attempting to wipe out the human species. Today, the merging of human and machine is becoming more and more normalized with the likes of Elon Musk, Geordie Rose, Yuval Harari, the WEF and its partners alike leading both the way and narrative for the Fourth Industrial Revolution... or to many the final beast system.



Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.



Ecclesiastes 7: 29

