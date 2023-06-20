BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War in Ukraine - is sending in F16s a step towards NATO victory?
The INNATE one
The INNATE one
21 views • 06/20/2023

Will the F16s form General Dynamics play an important role in the war in Ukraine?

Phebe Novakovic is head of General Dynamics, the fifth-largest defense contractor in the world by arms sales, and the world's 25th most powerful woman in business according to Forbes.

Ole Klit Blente contacted her telepathically to get som answers on the conflict of weapons supply in general from NATO and the US to Ukraine, and the supply of Abrams tanks and F16s in particular.

Phebe reveals how she is prohibited to act out of free will in an attempt to take care of her company.

Check out our website www.innate.one to learn more about telepathy, and follow us for more videos and conversations with important characters from the global matrix of leaders. Or should we call them ’puppets?’





Pictures:

https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/06/30/general-dynamics-ceo-phebe-novakovic-recounts-her-national-security-journey-takes-a-jab-at-silicon-valley/

https://www.rt.com/russia/578306-videos-destroyed-hardware-ukraine-counteroffensive/

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/F16A_FAP_linksup_KC-10.jpg

https://thenounproject.com/icon/explosion-1724845/



current events, politics, ukraine, nato, telepathy, f16, innate, war in ukraine, general dynamics
