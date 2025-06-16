MICHAEL MEETS THE PRINCE OF PERSIA -AGAIN PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JUNE 15 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An earlier occasion Michael tangled with the Prince of Persia and hindered for 3 weeks the Messenger from coming with the Answer to Daniel’s Prayer. Today, Jerusalem is preeminent in the news and prophesied to be, “A Burdensome Stone!” An Encounter is Imminent. All Scripture has been fulfilled in the Way of Jesus calling His Church out of the Old World and meeting Him in the Air!