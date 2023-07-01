BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep. 8: Admiral WTF
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
804 views • 07/01/2023

Rick from Boston is telling us he wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine.

Accept his lie or pay the consequences, bigot.

Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine.

Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became the federal health minister.

What we have here is living proof that, in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be.

He has no interest in liberating you from anything.

This is not about liberation; it’s just the opposite.

It’s another religious war, the same as all the others: people who think they’re God vs. everybody else.


Tucker On Twitter | 30 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1674908563733377026

Keywords
evilpridegroomingtucker carlsondemonictransgendermental illnessperversionderangementinversiondemonismgender bendertransvestiteperversepervertedfreak showrachel levinefreakshowfubarrichard levinewhiskey tango foxtrotmalevolencecross-dresser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy