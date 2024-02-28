Trudeau’s latest attempt to CENSOR you

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Trudeau government has unveiled new legislation to crack down on so-called “hate speech.” Of course the government isn’t specifying what “hate speech” is but it’s clear what Justin Trudeau’s intentions are – he’s cracking down speech he hates. This is what leftist authoritarianism looks like.