Yah's Misfits 10-19-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this study, we discuss Genesis 11 and Nimrod with appropriate references in the Book of Jubilees. We talk about the many names of Nimrod after the language was babbled. This was the first one world government, which is taking shape again right now. How big was the tower, how did they move the bricks, and how long did it take to build? We mention how Yahuah blessed the world with Abraham, a true friend of Elohim with righteousness. in the latter part, we discuss Sodom and Gomorrah, Lot, Abraham's war with the 5 kings, Abraham meeting Melchizedek, and the Abrahamic covenant.