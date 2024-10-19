BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yah's Misfits 10-19-2024
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
7 views • 7 months ago

In this study, we discuss Genesis 11 and Nimrod with appropriate references in the Book of Jubilees. We talk about the many names of Nimrod after the language was babbled. This was the first one world government, which is taking shape again right now. How big was the tower, how did they move the bricks, and how long did it take to build? We mention how Yahuah blessed the world with Abraham, a true friend of Elohim with righteousness. in the latter part, we discuss Sodom and Gomorrah, Lot, Abraham's war with the 5 kings, Abraham meeting Melchizedek, and the Abrahamic covenant.

Keywords
biblestudytorah
