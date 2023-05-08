Massive migrant surge expected after Title 42 expires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Big Sunday Show' panelists discuss what the end of Title 42 means for the nation's border crisis and what the Biden administration should do to get it under control. #foxnews #fox #thebigsundayshow
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html