Maria Zeee-Maxwell Clears Trump? Digital ID Mandates, Radicals Call for Abortions in Church

Daily Pulse Ep 82 | Maxwell reportedly clears Trump’s name in her DOJ interview – but a closer look reveals her potential motive, Digital ID mandates begin intensifying worldwide, and the Democratic Socialists of America are calling for the complete abolition of family and abortions to be performed in churches, specifically.