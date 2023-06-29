Peniche Surf Video #2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peniche is a small resort town about 90 kilometers north of Lisboa, the capital of Portugal. It has some beautiful beaches and is very popular with surfers from the world over. These videos were taken on an overcast March day with many surfers riding the waves. I stayed in the land for a month with my Portuguese friends.
The raw videos have been combined into a production video.
This is the second of two videos from Peniche.
Enjoy the show!