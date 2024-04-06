💧 Emergency in the Orenburg region, Russia - Early Thaw, Flooding, Latest Information

💧 Emergency in the Orenburg region: Latest Information as of 3:00 PM

April 6, 2024

🔻A critical situation has unfolded in the Orenburg region along the border with Kazakhstan over the past few days, triggered by a flood resulting from a heavy snowfall during winter and a rapid warming in early April. Instances of leakage have been detected in sections of the Orsk dam.

Currently:

▪️ The situation in the region continues to worsen: In Orsk, over two thousand residential buildings are within the flood zone. Approximately 700 individuals, including over 200 children, have been evacuated to safety. Official reports confirm three fatalities.





▪️ Local authorities urge residents of all flooded residences to evacuate. Those who decline will be forcibly evacuated with the assistance of law enforcement.





▪️ Electricity, gas, and water supplies have been disrupted in Orsk. More than ten temporary shelters, including four schools, are operational to house evacuees.





▪️ Flood victims will receive a one-time payment of 20,000 rubles per person from the regional budget. In cases of property loss, compensation will range from 50,000 to 100,000 rubles.





▪️ Rescue efforts are ongoing at the site. Additional personnel have been dispatched to expedite the dam restoration. Presently, 531 individuals are engaged in the affected area, including 216 rescuers from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 125 pieces of equipment, and 75 watercraft.





▪️ The regional prosecutor's office disclosed that Gostekhnadzor had previously identified maintenance violations in the dam. The prosecutor's office attributed the breach to delayed maintenance actions to sustain its technical integrity. Today, the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated investigations into negligence and safety protocol violations.

