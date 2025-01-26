Lebanese citizens chant "Zionists, get out" as they try to return to their villages in southern Lebanon after the expiration of the 60-day deadline for the Israeli army's withdrawal.

A convoy of returnees continues its journey towards the village of Ayta al-Shab, southern Lebanon, after the 60-day deadline expired, despite the Israeli occupation forces not withdrawing.

The Israeli army has failed to withdraw from the area, however.

Adding more, later same day, 26th.

Israel and Lebanon have extended the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops to February 18, the White House stated.