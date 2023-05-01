Moms On A Mission | Education | Parenting | Guest: Aaron Antis

Moms on a Mission visit with a God fearing, truth speaking, intentional husband and father who happens to be one of the top VPs of new home sales in the nation. Aaron shares how God saved his soul, after a conversation with his father, who was a Biblical scholar, immediately ending all addictions, turning his own anger towards God into a transformative love for Him and his family like none other. He shares how his relationship with his heavenly Father changed not only his own life but how he successfully fathered his children.







Sponsors:

Links:

Hebrews 11:6- “He that comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”





Growing Kids God’s Way

https://a.co/d/5bdpAVW



