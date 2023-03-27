BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Q-ANON the PSYOP Explained!
Global Citizens
Global Citizens
209 views • 03/27/2023

In this video I share some truth about the Q-Anon PSYOP that so many believe are white hats. With a little common sense, you can figure this one out.

For some amazing Organic Ancient Grain Food, Ascension Supplements, Health & Wellness products or to JOIN the QUANTUM Collective check out www.quantumcollective.world

Subscribe, LIKE and leave comments also on these channels:
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Jonahbolt

https://www.youtube.com/@QUANTUMCOLLECTIVE144

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4T6viqplrXT7/

Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarsqanontruthjesuitqawakenscampsyopreal
