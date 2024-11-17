The stop-work orders in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces notified about twenty families in the town of Jalboun, east of Jenin, of the intention to demolish their homes, without prior warning, under the pretext of lack of permits. It is worth noting that the fate of the residents is unknown, as they will spend the night in the open without shelter, as the occupation authorities are pursuing a policy of forced displacement of the Palestinian population.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 13/11/2024
